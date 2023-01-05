Why democracy is needed for Smart Bangladesh

She said our education, health, work capacity, everything would be done by means of e-governance. Digital devices would be used for e-education, e-health, everything. We will be able to do this by 2041 and we must proceed accordingly. She said the same thing on the first day of the year at the event to distribute textbooks among students. Then on Tuesday while inaugurating the Police Week, she said, we will create Smart Police of global standards.

The call for a smart city, a smart society, has arisen due to technological advancements. The adjective has come to the fore particularly because of the application of Artificial Intelligence - AI - in the various areas of the state and society. There is no denying that opposition to technological advancement is suicidal. However, there is a global debate over the use of AI. The democratic world is placing emphasis on legal framework and laws to ensure that this technology is used for people's welfare and is not misused for their detriment or harm. This technology is already being used in various ways and in varying degrees in developing and less-developed countries. That is why it is urgent to resolve the questions of its use and misuse, legal frameworks and to ensure its accountability.

The US' Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, UK's Privacy International and several other institutions and civil organisations have researched and published detailed reports on this issue. Carnegie's report published in 2019 says that at least 75 countries in the world are using AI surveillance technology, of which 56 countries are doing so in the name of smart city platforms, 64 countries using it for facial recognition systems, and 52 through smart policing. China is leading in AI technology worldwide, particular companies like Huawei.

Chinese companies have signed AI technology supply deals with 36 countries participating in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China is not the only one. The US, Japan, Germany and Israel are all very active in providing this technology. The Carnegie report says that, starting from liberal democracies to authoritarian countries, this technology is being used for surveillance everywhere, but it is being misused in undemocratic authoritarian countries.