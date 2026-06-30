Malaysia's labour market: How will a new door open amid old problems?

The reality is that the history of Bangladesh–Malaysia labour migration cannot be resolved through a single official visit. Over the past decade, Malaysia's labour market has been closed or suspended several times, while allegations have repeatedly surfaced over recruitment syndicates and the dominance of a limited number of recruiting agencies. Many workers have spent several hundred thousand taka to migrate, only to find that the jobs they were promised did not exist. Others have been forced to work for lower wages than agreed, become undocumented, or endure inhumane working conditions.

Unfortunately, a section of the media has obscured these realities by prioritising headline-driven enthusiasm. Likewise, some official statements raised expectations beyond what the facts justified. Responsible public communication, however, should clearly explain not only the opportunities but also the conditions and risks involved. While reopening the labour market is important, if it is pursued without reforms and protections for workers, it merely reinforces a "politics of expectations."

This is why Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's remarks condemning the exploitation of migrant workers and irregularities in the recruitment system were more than just diplomatic rhetoric. They represented an acknowledgment of deep structural problems. In fact, the most important message of the visit was not the reopening of the labour market itself, but the need to make the labour migration system more transparent, equitable, and worker-centered. Ultimately, the central question is not simply whether the labour market is reopening, but what kind of labour market is being created and to what extent workers' rights, safety, and dignity will be protected.