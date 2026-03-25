Is there any message for Bangladesh in Nepal's election?

A new government will assume responsibility in Nepal this week, to be formed by RSP or Rastriya Swatantra Party. By now, people in Bangladesh have learned much about this party. In the recently concluded elections, they secured 182 members in the 275-member ''House of Representatives''. The general elections in Nepal initially take place for 165 seats, with the entire country divided into 165 parliamentary constituencies. Voters directly elect 165 MPs. The remaining 110 members of the parliament are elected based on the proportional votes received by parties.

On the day of the election, voters receive two ballots at the same time. With one ballot, they vote for candidates from different parties in their constituencies. With the second ballot, they choose any national party participating in the election. The day before the election, each party submits its list of 110 candidates for the second type of MP election to the election commission. Based on the proportion of the second ballot votes, the remaining 110 MPs are selected from these lists maintained by the election commission.

In Nepal's elections, a voter can choose a candidate from any party in their constituency directly and also vote nationally for their preferred party. Through these two processes combined (125+57), the RSP won 182 seats this time. The RSP received 44 per cent of the direct candidate-centered votes and approximately 48 per cent of the preferred votes as a party.