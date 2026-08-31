How universities can embed community engagement into learning

Community engagement is often treated as something additional. A lecturer finds an opportunity outside the classroom and tries to fit it into an existing course. Sometimes this works well. But universities could take a different approach and consider where engagement with communities might naturally fit within a programme of study.

Not every course needs to involve a community partner. Nor should universities send students into communities simply to say that they are providing “real-world learning”. The question should be whether engagement would actually help students learn something that they could not learn in quite the same way from a lecture, reading or classroom exercise.

It may also be useful to think about how this develops over the course of a degree. Students in their first year may need to learn about communities, ethics and the responsibilities that come with working with people outside the university. They may need to understand that they are not simply going somewhere to apply their knowledge to other people's problems.

Later, they might take part in smaller projects or assignments informed by the experiences and priorities of external organisations.

By their final years, they may be better prepared to work on longer projects, placements, fieldwork or research with community partners.

This would give students time to develop the skills they need. Working with communities requires more than academic knowledge.

Students need to know how to listen, communicate and work with people whose experiences may be very different from their own. They also need to think about power. Universities and students may have resources and expertise, but communities have knowledge too. A meaningful partnership has to recognise that.

Where appropriate, this work should also be connected to learning outcomes and assessment. If community engagement is always something students do in addition to their studies, it is likely to remain an activity for those who have extra time or happen to be particularly interested. Building it into the curriculum makes clear that learning beyond the university is part of education rather than an optional extra.