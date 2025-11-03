Professor Amartya Sen: A journey through memory and meaning

I have always felt humbled to find my name mentioned in the acknowledgements of several of his books, where he wrote that discussions with me had enriched him. To think that I had any role, however small, in shaping his thoughts fills me with quiet pride. He gifted me several of his books with handwritten notes of affection — lines that continue to move me deeply. In this year’s book fair, I dedicated my book Bangladesh: Contemporary Development Issues to Professor Amartya Sen and Dr Mahbub ul Haque — a modest gesture to acknowledge a great debt.

Let me end with a small story — about a note. Once, during a visit to his office at Harvard, I mentioned that I had just finished reading poet Alokranjan Dasgupta’s Arbhabuker Karcha. Knowing that Alokranjan was his close friend — they had co-edited a magazine called Sphulingo in their youth — I asked about a passage where Alokranjan mentioned “Amartya, Madhusudan, and I edited the magazine.” Curious, I asked who “Madhusudan” was. He replied, “Ah yes, Madhusudan Kar was with us too.”

While we were talking, he once mentioned that in his youth, he used to write rhymes. Mimi di (Meenakshi Dutta) wrote in one of her books that had Professor Sen devoted himself to rhyming, he might not have become a Nobel laureate in economics — but he would have been Bangladesh’s greatest writer of rhymes. Our conversation then drifted elsewhere.

A few days later, a young man came to my office with a handwritten note from Professor Sen. It read simply: “Madhusudan Kundu, associate-editor.” I realised he had gone out of his way to correct the minor error he had made. How much effort that cost him I do not know, but it showed how deeply he valued even a small curiosity.

The story did not end there. That night, my home phone rang. It was late, and I was alarmed. Then came the familiar voice: “This is Amartya. You know, what I meant by ‘associate-editor’ was…” I interrupted him and said, “You meant that the magazine was jointly edited by the three of you, not that he was your assistant.” “Exactly!” he exclaimed, delighted — and hung up.

I sat in silence for a long time afterward, thinking: how much integrity and honesty must a person possess to care so deeply about such a small detail? I thought, honesty is not only of money or character — it is also of words and of speech. What can one do but bow in reverence before someone who embodies that ideal? His devotion to truth, precision, and factual accuracy — his unwavering fidelity and integrity — are legendary. This honesty and dedication, which for him are almost sacred, are what make him truly extraordinary.

I consider myself immensely fortunate to have worked closely with him and shared his company. It is one of the greatest blessings of my life. And so, with all the reverence in my heart, I say:

“Happy birthday, Professor Amartya Sen. You are not just our beacon — you are our North Star. May you continue to shine brightly, guiding us for many more years to come.”

* Dr Selim Jahan is Director of the Human Development Report Office, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).