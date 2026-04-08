Why are so many children contracting measles?

The measles outbreak in the country has taken a dangerous turn. On 6 April, Prothom Alo's front page reported, "18 per cent of all children in Barguna, shortfall in vaccination programme arrangements".

According to the Health Directorate's data on 6 April, over 8,500 children have been hospitalised nationwide with suspected measles. Measles has been confirmed in 1,099 cases, and 118 children have died due to the disease.

Yet, according to the World Health Organisation's statistics, the number of children affected by measles in Bangladesh has been negligible over the past decade and a half. What happened that suddenly so many children started getting infected with measles, leading to the tragic situation of child deaths?

Public health experts have observed that this severe outbreak of measles is the grim consequence of lapses in vaccination programmes over a period of time. Unnecessary and unexpected complications arose related to purchasing these vaccines during the interim government. Due to the lack of foresight and activity of those involved in policy-making at the time, the children's vaccination programme almost came to a halt. Due to not stocking vaccines at the right time, many children were deprived of the necessary vaccines at the appropriate age.