Parliamentary election: No to women candidates, yes to women to attract votes

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has now become the primary topic of debate, controversy, and argument among Bangladeshis. The incident began on Saturday afternoon when a verified X handle belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman, posted a message in English. One part of the message, when translated to Bengali, roughly states, "We believe that when women are taken out of the house in the name of modernity, they face exploitation, moral degradation, and insecurity. This is nothing but another form of prostitution."

Jamaat claims that their leader's X account was hacked in a highly conspiratorial manner. On the other hand, the BNP has questioned the credibility of the account's recovery claim made shortly after it was allegedly hacked.

In Bangladesh's current political climate, crafting narratives using social media algorithms has become more important than fact-checking. After three consecutive one-sided, controversial, night-time elections, an election atmosphere has emerged in the country. However, ethnic and religious minority voters remain concerned, fearful, and anxious about the election. About 9.5 per cent of voters are stuck in a dilemma: it's problematic whether they vote or not.