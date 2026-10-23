Why do Bangladeshi immigrants take this position on Alberta’s independence issue?

Bangladesh meets Buchanan’s criteria. The denial of the mother tongue in 1952, the trampling of an overwhelming popular mandate in the 1970 election, the dark night of 25 March, and nine months of genocide made independence the only option.

Alberta has its own legislature, constitutional ownership of its resources, and full representation in Ottawa. The current prime minister himself grew up in Edmonton. Quebec enjoys constitutional protection for the French language, its own immigration agreements, and its own civil law system. There is resentment, and there are allegations of injustice. But there is no inhumanity, exploitation, or deprivation on that scale.

Three. Like immigrants from other countries, Bangladeshi immigrants make the same argument: the oath we took was to Canada. Our passports are Canadian. Immigration, permanent resident status, and permits for students and temporary workers all fall under federal jurisdiction. Section 6 of the Charter grants us the right to live and work anywhere in the country. In an independent Alberta or Quebec, all of these rights and arrangements would suddenly have been thrown into uncertainty and a legal vacuum.

Four. One Alberta independence supporter proposed creating an “Albertan citizenship.” He said citizenship would be determined “on the basis of the decision of those who win the referendum.” Avnish Nanda, an immigration lawyer in Edmonton, had therefore warned that if Alberta became independent, there would be no guarantee of freedom and status for its new citizens. Immigrants who have already left their countries, abandoned their languages, lost recognition of their professional qualifications, and started from scratch are unlikely to risk being reduced to “zero” a second time. That is only natural.

Five. Another reason immigrants voted “No” was their fear that immigration would be restricted. The five referendum questions on immigration restrictions themselves demonstrate this concern. Why would diaspora communities vote “Yes” in a political climate that seeks to label them as “outsiders”?

Six. On 8 October 1971, Pierre Trudeau declared multiculturalism a state policy in Canada. Later, Section 27 of the Charter and the Multiculturalism Act of 1988 gave it a constitutional foundation. This model upholds minority rights and liberal democracy together.