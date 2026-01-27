Politics: Jamaat’s crisis over Shariah and Islam

The term “strategic ambiguity” is widely used in the field of international relations. When a state considers it to be in its interest not to clarify its position on a particular issue, it may choose either to remain silent or to issue differing statements at different levels.

The United States’ strategic ambiguity over whether it would militarily support Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attempt to seize the island by force is a well-known example. Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina, a similar discussion has been underway regarding Jamaat-e-Islami: if it comes to power, will it establish Islamic Shariah law or not?

As the election draws nearer, this question has grown more pressing. Recently, it has gained renewed attention following a report published by The Washington Post, which was based on an audio recording of conversations between a US embassy official in Bangladesh and journalists.