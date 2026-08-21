Bangladesh's green energy dilemma: Bold targets, slow grid
Bangladesh has never lacked ambition when it comes to renewable energy. What it has lacked, for nearly two decades now, is delivery. The country's first renewable energy policy in 2008 promised a transformed grid; seventeen years later, renewables still make up barely five per cent of installed capacity. We missed the 5 per cent target by 2015. We missed the 10 per cent target by 2020. And now, with a new Renewable Energy Policy 2025 setting a fresh goal of 20 per cent by 2030, the honest question is not whether the target is admirable; it is whether this time will be any different.
The numbers explain the scepticism. As of early this year, Bangladesh's installed renewable capacity stood at roughly 1,690 megawatts, against a total generation base pushing past 28,000 megawatts. To hit the 2030 target, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis calculates that the country needs to add about 760 megawatts of renewable capacity every single year between now and then, reaching nearly 5,850 megawatts of installed renewable power. Bangladesh has never come close to that pace. At current rates of deployment, we are on track to fall short again.
Solar carries almost the entire weight of this transition, accounting for roughly 80 per cent of renewable generation, with Kaptai's ageing hydropower plant and a still-nascent wind sector making up the rest.
That concentration is not necessarily a flaw; Bangladesh's solar potential is estimated at more than 50,000 megawatts, enough, in theory, to meet 80 per cent of the country's projected 2041 energy demand. The resource is not the constraint. The constraint is everything around it: land, financing, grid capacity, and a tariff structure that still quietly favours fossil fuels.
Consider the government's own flagship rooftop solar programme, launched last year with a target of 3,000 megawatts of new capacity by December 2025. It was, by any reasonable measure, wildly unrealistic. Bangladesh had installed only 245 megawatts of rooftop solar in the seventeen years between 2008 and mid-2025. Hitting 3,000 megawatts in six months would have required scaling installation rates more than twelvefold, on rooftops, government offices, hospitals, schools, whose combined sanctioned electrical load did not even reach the target capacity in the first place. The programme was well-intentioned. It was also designed without asking whether the physical infrastructure could carry it. That gap between announcement and engineering reality has repeated itself often enough in Bangladesh's energy sector that it now amounts to a pattern.
There are, to be fair, genuine signs of a policy shift that goes beyond rhetoric. The FY27 budget waived import duties, regulatory duties, and advance taxes on solar panels, inverters, and related components through 2031, and extended tariff relief to battery storage systems, the first real dismantling of a tax structure that had, perversely, made clean energy imports more expensive than fossil fuel infrastructure.
A policy change now permits private firms to sell renewable power directly to consumers, opening a market that state utilities alone were never going to electrify fast enough. And momentum is visibly building among industry voices: at a Dhaka press briefing this May, energy experts and civil society leaders pressed the government to streamline investor services and cut duties further, in pursuit of a 10,000-megawatt solar target by 2030.
But fiscal incentives on the supply side only work if the demand side responds, and here Bangladesh's own tariff policy is undercutting itself. Solar electricity can now be generated at roughly Tk 8 to Tk 9 per unit, a genuinely competitive price. Yet retail electricity tariffs remain artificially suppressed, which means the ordinary consumer or factory owner sees little financial incentive to switch. A country cannot simultaneously subsidise fossil-fuel-based grid electricity and expect households and industry to rush toward solar on cost grounds alone. Until that contradiction is resolved, tax waivers on panels and inverters will boost the balance sheets of importers more than they will boost actual adoption.
The urgency here is not abstract. Bangladesh's energy crunch this year has been severe: gas constraints alone produced a generation shortfall of nearly 3,900 megawatts in a single month, compounded by another 1,668 megawatts lost to plant shutdowns and maintenance. Gas-fired plants still account for 43 per cent of installed capacity, coal for another 27 per cent, a fossil fuel dependence that leaves the country exposed every time global energy prices spike, or regional conflict disrupts supply chains, as tensions in West Asia have already begun to demonstrate. Renewable energy, in this light, is not an environmental nicety. It is the most direct route available to energy security and price stability, since sun and wind, unlike LNG and coal, do not arrive on a cargo ship subject to geopolitics.
Land scarcity is the next serious constraint, and it deserves more creative policy attention than it has received. Utility-scale solar needs space that a densely populated delta nation simply does not have in abundance. Industry figures have proposed floating solar installations and the use of riverine char lands, the seasonally exposed sandbars that dot Bangladesh's rivers, as a way around this. These are not fringe ideas; they are the kind of practical adaptation that a land-constrained, river-rich country should be piloting at scale rather than discussing at conferences.
What the sector most needs now, though, is institutional capacity rather than another headline target. SREDA, the government authority tasked with managing this transition, has consistently faced staffing and resource constraints that leave it under-equipped for the scale of coordination that a 20-per cent-by-2030 mandate demands, spanning land allocation, grid interconnection, tariff design, and investor facilitation simultaneously. Ambitious policy without an empowered implementing agency behind it is how Bangladesh ended up here in the first place, missing two targets in a row.
None of this argues against the new targets, 20 per cent renewable by 2030, 30 per cent by 2041, is roughly the right level of ambition for a country this exposed to fossil fuel import costs. It argues for treating the target as the easy part. The hard part- rationalising tariffs so that solar's cost advantage actually reaches consumers, giving SREDA the staff and authority to move at the pace the policy demands, and building the grid and land-use innovations that a dense, low-lying country requires- is where the next four years will actually be won or lost. Bangladesh does not need a bolder promise. It has one. It needs, for the first time in nearly twenty years, to keep it.
#Suborna Akther Laboni is a researcher, Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (daira)
#Email: [email protected]