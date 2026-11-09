Can old enemies unite for the sake of power

Again, following allegations of rigging in the 1994 Magura by-elections, Awami League, Jamaat, and Jatiya Party jointly campaigned for a caretaker government. Opposition MPs resigned, and they boycotted the 15 February 1996, election. Eventually, the caretaker government system was established, and new elections were held on 12 June (BBC Bangla, 15 February 2021).

Similar suspicions arose regarding the 2008 elections. Though Khaleda Zia was hesitant, Jamaat was keen to participate (The Daily Star, 5 November 2008). Later, Khaleda Zia claimed that Jamaat’s old friendship with Awami League still existed at that time, arguing that it was due to Jamaat’s pressure that the BNP participated in those elections (Dhaka Times, 10 April 2017).

The trial for war crimes subsequently increased the rift between the Awami League and Jamaat. In 2013, following Abdul Quader Mollah's life sentence, the Shahbag protests began. At that time, suspicions about a compromise with the government arose (The Daily Star, 5 February 2013). Later, the death penalties for Quader Mollah and several high-ranking Jamaat leaders were implemented.

However, instances of unification despite political differences have been seen in other countries. In 2015, in India’s Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) formed a government despite major disagreements on Kashmir's special status. Ultimately, the coalition collapsed in 2018 (The Indian Express, 25 February 2015; NDTV, 19 June 2018).