How long will elections be held under guard at polling centres?

At first glance, there seems to be little hope for a peaceful resolution between these two positions. But in this country, anything is possible. Politicians adept at U-turns often change their stance at any moment, and they usually have justifications ready. For example: “In the greater interest of the nation, we’re accepting this for now,” or “We’re not power-hungry, but we don’t want a political vacuum,” or “For us, elections are just one phase of our broader movement,” and so on.

Those threatening to resist the election if their demands aren't met are already creating fear among the public. However, it’s also true that if the government is determined, it can go ahead with the election regardless of opposition or protest—as we’ve seen in 1988, 15 February, 1996, and in 2014. Since this is, on paper, a non-partisan government, it may be difficult to push through an election in the face of intense opposition.

Some political parties view others solely as rivals and are hurling aggressive, even venomous rhetoric at them. Many leaders are speaking without restraint, saying whatever they please. At times, it seems as though an actual war or civil strife could break out over the election. But will it really?