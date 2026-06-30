What challenges stand in the way of Bangladesh's ASEAN ambitions?

ASEAN is no longer a distant regional organisation in Bangladesh's foreign policy, but rather it is gradually becoming a strategic aspiration. During the interim government's tenure, the question of Bangladesh's inclusion in ASEAN was raised anew in diplomatic discussions. The issue resurfaced in conjunction with the new government's visit to Malaysia. The question is, can Bangladesh truly become a member of ASEAN?

The answer to this question is not simple. This is because ASEAN is not just a commercial alliance; it is a geographical, political, security, and institutional community. Bangladesh is economically significant, demographically strong, geographically located at the junction of South and Southeast Asia, and is becoming increasingly important in the geopolitics of the Bay of Bengal. However, attaining ASEAN membership is not solely dependent on potential; it relies on the language of the charter, consensus among member states, institutional capacity, geographical identity, political confidence, and regional balance.

According to Article 6 of the ASEAN Charter, there are four fundamental conditions for becoming a new member. First, the state's location must be within the recognised geographical region of Southeast Asia. Second, it must be recognised by all ASEAN member states. Third, it must abide by the ASEAN Charter. Fourth, it must demonstrate the capability and willingness to fulfill the responsibilities of membership.