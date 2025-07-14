Media reforms and the question of counter revolution

It is admittedly difficult to discern the difference between the term "the people" so frequently used by politicians and the version of "the people" described by Farhad Mazhar. He refuses to recognise political party representatives as representatives of the people, but he does not clarify what the concrete form of representation should be. Are we then being asked to envision a system of representation based on intellectual merit, a kind of meritocracy? After dismissing political parties, surely no one would wish for the anarchic void that would follow.

Did even the ousted fascist Sheikh Hasina not invoke the will of the people? She considered all dissenters, beyond her loyal Awami League followers and their affiliated, subservient intellectuals and profiteering businessmen, as enemies of the state and nation. On what grounds, then, would political parties and civic groups or organisations, many of whom are labeled as NGOs or civil society, not be counted as part of "the people"? For that matter, even Farhad Mazhar’s own study-circle-based organisation, Unnayan Bikolper Nirdharoni Gobeshona (UBINIG), is often described as an NGO.

He laments that “there is no sign of any constituent assembly, public hearing, or ongoing dialogue on behalf of the people.” And yet, a close look at the activities of the 11 reform commissions formed, or even a glance at the annexes of their reports, would convince anyone of the kinds of public consultations that informed their observations and recommendations. The Media Reform Commission, for instance, heard from nearly 1,400 stakeholders and conducted public opinion surveys involving 45,000 individuals.

I fail to understand on what basis he observed that my writing reflects a vision of media being granted a kind of “official or corporate freedom,” where “the people’s right to audit information or construct public narratives is not recognised at all.” The Reform Commission’s report not only analyses in detail the steps necessary to ensure media accountability to its audience, that is, to the people, but also offers concrete recommendations. The report explicitly identifies ownership as a core issue, particularly the control wielded by owners of black money and mafia circles, and outlines measures to dismantle this dominance.