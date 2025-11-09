Let life keep writing its stories

I had just entered the house. It was half past two in the night. I placed the folded newspaper on the corner of my computer table.

This same newspaper will reach readers in the morning. But a handful of us who work late get to hold it while it is still warm. Around midnight the printed copies arrive at the office. We flip through the pages, check the photos and colours, and read the headlines. After finishing the city edition, we tuck the paper under our arms and head home.

That night was no different. Yet a faint worry lingered in me. I spoke to my elder son in the evening. There had been a fierce clash between his college and another nearby institution in Dhanmondi. Shirts were torn, ID cards snatched and crushed underfoot, fists were thrown. Even the college signboard was carried away. Everything was captured in photos and videos and shared across their Facebook groups. My son wasn’t hurt, but the violence unfolded right before his eyes.

He took the newspaper and went to his room. I was changing clothes, getting ready to wash up, when he returned.

“Why is the story on the college clash so small?” he asked, newspaper in hand.

That day, the report had been published briefly on an inside page.

“This edition is prepared with readers outside Dhaka in mind,” I explained. “It ran prominently in the city edition.”

He wasn’t convinced. He felt the news deserved bigger display nationwide. And I couldn’t entirely disagree.