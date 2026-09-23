Saudi National Day 2026
From unity to vision 2030: Saudi Arabia's extraordinary journey at 96
23 September commemorates the historic royal decree of 1932 by which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was unified. The Saudi National Day this year has a new identity under the slogan “Our Pride Lies in Our Nature,” a theme that reflects the core values of Saudi society: authenticity, courage, determination, generosity, hospitality, and vision. It is an occasion to recognise the Kingdom’s remarkable journey of progress and its enduring faith.
There are occasions when faith, diplomacy and friendship converge. This is one such moment. From Bangladesh to every corner of the ummah, and from international friends and partners, warm congratulations have been extended to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister; and the Saudi nation.
These are not merely formal greetings; they are expressions of deep respect and shared hope. The Kingdom’s transformation under Saudi Vision 2030 is a testament to forward-looking leadership. With 90 per cent of its initiatives completed or on track, and with notable achievements such as the Riyadh Metro, the National Red Sea Sustainability Strategy, and the Global Water Organisation, Saudi Arabia is building a future of sustainable prosperity.
Saudi Arabia's leadership, alongside other Arab and Islamic states, in condemning Israel's rejection of the roadmap to end the Gaza conflict, is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause. The Kingdom's moral clarity and diplomatic efforts are essential for achieving a
On the global stage, the Kingdom's successful bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup and its top ranking in the ICT Development Index 2025 show a nation that is leading by example. The world's first robotic heart transplant, performed at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, is a shining example of Saudi innovation serving humanity. These accomplishments are a source of great pride for the entire Muslim world, demonstrating what can be achieved with faith and a clear, ambitious vision.
While the Muslim Kingdom celebrates these achievements, it also recognises the complex regional environment that it navigates with resilience. The Kingdom faces several security challenges, and its response is very important for the stability of the entire Middle East. One immediate concern is the situation in Yemen, where recent attacks on Riyadh and the Aramco facility in Yanbu represent a dangerous escalation. Even more alarmingly, the Houthis have attempted to attack Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, using a drone. These actions, which target civilian infrastructure, are a direct challenge to the Kingdom's sovereignty. Saudi Arabia's decisive interception of these attacks demonstrates its robust defensive capabilities. At the same time, there is a clear need for a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni conflict that addresses its root causes.
Equally important is the evolving relationship with Iran. The path of de-escalation, supported by China's mediation, has been a positive step toward regional peace. High-level talks between Iranian and Saudi officials signal a mutual desire for dialogue.
Saudi Arabia has wisely reaffirmed its commitment to not allowing its territory to be used against Iran, a crucial confidence-building measure. The path forward requires sustained diplomacy and a sincere commitment from all sides to avoid a return to past conflicts. A regional non-aggression pact could be a constructive framework for building lasting trust.
The crisis in Palestine remains a deeply heart-wrenching challenge. Saudi Arabia has consistently been a voice of reason and justice on the world stage, reaffirming its support for a two-state solution and calling for the preservation of the Gaza ceasefire. The Kingdom has firmly condemned escalating settler violence in the West Bank and opposes any form of annexation or forcible displacement of Palestinians.
Saudi Arabia's leadership, alongside other Arab and Islamic states, in condemning Israel's rejection of the roadmap to end the Gaza conflict, is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause. The Kingdom's moral clarity and diplomatic efforts are essential for achieving a just and lasting peace that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people.
In response to these complex threats, Saudi Arabia has taken a bold and decisive step with the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Signed on 7 August 2026, with Pakistan and Türkiye, this trilateral pact establishes a framework for collective deterrence: an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all. This agreement is a powerful signal that the Kingdom will not stand alone in defending its people, its holy sites, and its territorial integrity.
In response to these complex threats, Saudi Arabia has taken a bold and decisive step with the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Signed on 7 August 2026, with Pakistan and Türkiye, this trilateral pact establishes a framework for collective deterrence: an armed attack on any one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all. This agreement is a powerful signal that the Kingdom will not stand alone in defending its people, its holy sites, and its territorial integrity.
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has affirmed that the time has come to implement the pact. As Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted, the alliance is at a "good stage" and is open to other regional countries, potentially forming the cornerstone of a new, more self-reliant security framework for the Middle East.
Muslim-majority Bangladesh stands in full solidarity with Saudi Arabia as it confronts these challenges. As a brotherly Muslim nation with a deep and historic bond with the Kingdom, Dhaka seemingly well understands the weight of these responsibilities. Bangladesh also deeply appreciates Saudi Arabia's unwavering support for Muslim nations around the world, including Bangladesh.
The Kingdom's role as a leading global donor through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) is a source of hope for millions. We are particularly grateful for the Makkah Route Initiative, which has facilitated the sacred journey of countless Bangladeshi pilgrims, embodying the spirit of Islamic brotherhood.
The relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh is a model of fraternal cooperation. Bonds between the countries are not merely diplomatic; they are rooted in shared faith and mutual respect. On the economic front, Saudi Arabia has identified Bangladesh as a priority country for investment and is keen to recruit more skilled workers from our nation. In 2025 alone, the Kingdom issued 750,000 work visas and a total of 1.4 million visas to Bangladeshi citizens, a clear reflection of the trust and opportunity that Saudi Arabia offers our people.
Furthermore, the recent visit of a 24-company Bangladeshi business delegation to Jeddah to explore investment opportunities in leather, handicrafts, and light manufacturing signals a promising future for our commercial ties. Defence cooperation is also deepening, with both nations committed to sharing expertise in disaster management and enhancing military training exchanges. This multifaceted partnership is a powerful force for good in the region and the world.
As Bangladesh looks ahead, it does so as a steadfast partner and brother, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Kingdom. We share a profound interest in Saudi Arabia’s continued leadership—a leadership that is balanced, wise, and dedicated to the prosperity of the entire Ummah. From the halls of diplomacy to the sacred plains of Arafat, our bonds are forged in shared faith and mutual respect.
We therefore join the global community in calling for a renewed commitment to peace. We urge the international community to support the Kingdom's tireless efforts to forge a just and lasting peace in Palestine, to find a comprehensive resolution to the conflict in Yemen, and to build a new era of regional cooperation and stability. The challenges are immense, but the resilience, determination, and faith of the Saudi people are boundless.
Under the visionary leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia is not just navigating a complex world—it is helping to shape a better one. May Allah, the Most Merciful, continue to bless Saudi Arabia with peace, prosperity, and unwavering stability. Long live Saudi Arabia. Long live the enduring friendship between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.
# The writer is a journalist.
*The opinions expressed here are the author's own