From unity to vision 2030: Saudi Arabia's extraordinary journey at 96

23 September commemorates the historic royal decree of 1932 by which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was unified. The Saudi National Day this year has a new identity under the slogan “Our Pride Lies in Our Nature,” a theme that reflects the core values of Saudi society: authenticity, courage, determination, generosity, hospitality, and vision. It is an occasion to recognise the Kingdom’s remarkable journey of progress and its enduring faith.

There are occasions when faith, diplomacy and friendship converge. This is one such moment. From Bangladesh to every corner of the ummah, and from international friends and partners, warm congratulations have been extended to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister; and the Saudi nation.

These are not merely formal greetings; they are expressions of deep respect and shared hope. The Kingdom’s transformation under Saudi Vision 2030 is a testament to forward-looking leadership. With 90 per cent of its initiatives completed or on track, and with notable achievements such as the Riyadh Metro, the National Red Sea Sustainability Strategy, and the Global Water Organisation, Saudi Arabia is building a future of sustainable prosperity.