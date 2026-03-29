What is the future of the National Human Rights Commission?

The situation took a new turn following political changes in 2024. On 7 November of that year, an interim government abolished the commission. Then, a new 'Draft National Human Rights Commission Ordinance, 2025' was published on 13 September 2025. It was gazetted on 9 November, with a revised ordinance published on 8 December. No commission existed during this entire period.

The new ordinance introduced some structural changes, shortening the investigation period to three months, bringing all commission members into a full-time structure, granting some freedom in budget management, and providing for the online publication of investigation reports.

Additionally, the ordinance includes the representation of women and indigenous peoples, with some additions related to children's rights.

However, the effectiveness of these changes largely depends on the commission's jurisdiction and actual power. Especially, matters related to enforced disappearances must remain within the commission's purview to ensure effective and independent oversight of law enforcement agencies.

Still, the question remains—will these reforms genuinely make the commission ''independent', 'capable', and 'effective'? There is also a clear international context to this. Currently, Bangladesh’s national human rights commission stands at 'Category B', meaning it has not yet met the full standards of the Paris Principles.

As a result, the commission does not gain the full right to speak independently at the UN Human Rights Council and other international forums and is deprived of participation in decision-making or voting rights.