Role of media in accelerating library movement in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is a land of heritage, marked by its proud history of struggle, the Language Movement, and the Liberation War. The nation’s soil and spirit are deeply intertwined with a long tradition of knowledge, literature, and cultural enlightenment. In today’s technology-driven era, knowledge stands as the key force of development. The more a country invests in creating knowledgeable citizens, the faster it can advance. And at the heart of this process lies the library.

Unfortunately, the library movement in Bangladesh — aimed at fostering reading habits and building a knowledge-based society — has yet to gain the momentum it deserves. A true library movement means more than simply building libraries; it seeks to make reading a part of daily life for everyone, ensuring that access to information and learning becomes a fundamental right.

In developed nations, libraries are not just book repositories. The spaces are vibrant for knowledge sharing, research, and civic growth. Yet in this global digital age, as information flow evolves and economic pressures grow, traditional libraries in Bangladesh face declining attention and inadequate support. In this context, revitalising the library movement has become a timely necessity. And the media — encompassing newspapers, television, radio, and powerful digital platforms — can play a decisive role in bringing this transformation.