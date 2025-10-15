Opinion
Role of media in accelerating library movement in Bangladesh
Bangladesh is a land of heritage, marked by its proud history of struggle, the Language Movement, and the Liberation War. The nation’s soil and spirit are deeply intertwined with a long tradition of knowledge, literature, and cultural enlightenment. In today’s technology-driven era, knowledge stands as the key force of development. The more a country invests in creating knowledgeable citizens, the faster it can advance. And at the heart of this process lies the library.
Unfortunately, the library movement in Bangladesh — aimed at fostering reading habits and building a knowledge-based society — has yet to gain the momentum it deserves. A true library movement means more than simply building libraries; it seeks to make reading a part of daily life for everyone, ensuring that access to information and learning becomes a fundamental right.
In developed nations, libraries are not just book repositories. The spaces are vibrant for knowledge sharing, research, and civic growth. Yet in this global digital age, as information flow evolves and economic pressures grow, traditional libraries in Bangladesh face declining attention and inadequate support. In this context, revitalising the library movement has become a timely necessity. And the media — encompassing newspapers, television, radio, and powerful digital platforms — can play a decisive role in bringing this transformation.
Many libraries in Bangladesh suffer from inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, lack of modernisation, and declining interest among the youth. To overcome these challenges, public awareness and policy attention are essential — and this is precisely where the media can make a difference.
A library is far more than a place for books. It is a living social institution — a centre for intellectual and cultural growth, open to all, regardless of class, gender, or age. Active libraries cultivate rational thinking, analytical ability, and civic awareness — qualities vital for a democratic and progressive nation.
The multifaceted role of media
1. Creating public awareness:
The media’s foremost duty is to inform, educate, and inspire. Through feature stories, talk shows, and documentaries, media outlets can redefine public perception — showing that libraries are not just dusty storerooms, but modern digital hubs, community centres, and research spaces. Campaigns that promote library memberships or highlight the benefits of reading can encourage families and young people to reconnect with books.
2. Influencing policy and national priorities:
Any movement achieves success when it reaches policymakers. The media can amplify library-related issues into matters of national discussion — from increasing budget allocations and improving infrastructure to appointing professional librarians in every institution. Persistent coverage can bring these concerns to the attention of decision-makers.
3. Telling stories that inspire:
Across Bangladesh, there are many untold success stories — of volunteers building rural libraries, or youths launching digital reading platforms. By featuring such initiatives, the media can showcase models worth following, inspiring others to take similar action. Even small, local efforts can spark meaningful change when amplified nationwide.
4. Embracing digital platforms:
In an age dominated by social media, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube can be powerful tools for promoting libraries. Online book clubs, live author-reader sessions, and creative campaigns using hashtags such as #ReadBangladesh or #BookLovers can turn reading into a cultural trend. Through digital outreach, libraries can extend their presence beyond walls and reach every smartphone screen.
5. Mobilising communities and volunteers:
The media can unite communities around library-based initiatives — book donation drives, reading festivals, or volunteer programmes for library maintenance. Such publicity transforms people from passive observers into active participants in social change.
The library movement in Bangladesh is not just about saving books; it is about preserving the nation’s intellectual spirit and nurturing a knowledge-based society. The media can serve as the bridge between libraries and the public — shaping opinions, influencing policies, and rekindling the habit of reading.
Challenges in media engagement
Despite potentiality, media outlets often overlook library issues. Reports on libraries rarely make front-page news and are sometimes confined to small spaces deep inside the paper. Financial and political limitations can also restrict how much coverage these topics receive. In a media landscape driven by commercial interests and fast-breaking news, subjects like libraries — though socially vital — struggle to attract attention.
When media power is harnessed for the cause of libraries, it strengthens not only an institution but also the dream of an enlightened, rational, and progressive Bangladesh. In spreading the light of knowledge from the pages of books to every corner of the country, the media stands as the most trusted and powerful ally.
* Sardar Matin is a senior librarian at Prothom Alo