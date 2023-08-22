How can 33,000 'starving' teachers teach?

1. Of the demands voiced by the MPO teachers, their medical allowanced can be increased to Tk 1,500. The present allowance they receive is visibly discriminatory. Their festival allowance can be made at least 50 per cent of their salary, with plans to up this to 100 in future.

2. It may take time to resolve the pension issue. But a flat payment pension can be considered (like Tk 5000 a month). While the decision is in process, those going on retirement will be benefitted by this.

3. A decision can be taken on principle to nationalize all secondary schools at a rural level. It must be accepted that it will take time to implement this. Non-performing secondary schools will not be included. In phases these can be merged with nearby schools. The urban schools that are financially fit can be left out of this plan.

4. The 33,000 non-MPO teachers must be immediately brought under MPO support with minimum facilities. But certain safeguards must be in place:

a. The schools with negligible output (no one passing or only 5 passing), must be dropped from the initial list. Later their success and failure over the past five years can be assessed and decision taken accordingly.

b. It must be made sure that no one uses these measures to make money out of recruitments.

For the present, it will cost an estimated Tk 5 billion (Tk 500 crore) annually to bring these 33,000 under the MPO umbrella. A very negligible amount of the Tk 7.61 trillion (Tk 7 lakh 61 thousand crore) budget will be required to implement this. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh lags the most behind in the world in the education sector expenditure as part of the GDP (2.1 per cent). (And a large part of this is spent on physical infrastructure).Even Pakistan fares better than us (2.4 per cent). Vietnam spends 4.1 per cent of its GDP on education and Nepal 4.2 per cent.

We talk about our vision for 2041. Even if it means reaching that goal a bit late, the least we can do it follow Vietnam in our education sector expenditure and take care of our teachers. We must remember, we hardly have anything else other than our human resources.

* Md Touhid Hossain is a former foreign secretary.

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir