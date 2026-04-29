Why the move to bring local govt under MPs’ control?

On 21 April, at a session of the National Parliament, State Minister for Local Government Shah Alam gave a “good news” to the members of parliament. It was that the government would arrange a “resting place” for each of them in their respective constituencies.

Not only members of the ruling party but also opposition members welcomed the decision. Some MPs even demanded arrangements for vehicles along with it.

On the same day, the Local Government Division issued a circular on this matter. The circular stated, “In order to conduct inspection activities of various development works in upazilas, a well-furnished ‘inspection room’ (including a washroom) must be set up on the second floor of the old complex building of the Upazila Parishads.”

It further said, “In the project proposal (DPP) for the construction of new Upazila Parishad complex buildings, instructions are hereby given to include a designated room on the second floor of the complex building for conducting inspection activities, including design and planning.”

This is a dangerous decision, as we fear it will destroy our local government system. Through this, the entire local government structure may come under the control of the MPs.

The possibility of holding Upazila Parishad elections may become very slim. There is even a risk that the Upazila Parishad system may be abolished, as happened in 1991. Above all, it may pave the way for the creation of an “MP raj” (MP rule) at the local level, as in the past.