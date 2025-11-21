Hasina's trial and future politics of Awami League

One can imagine a scenario. A once-elected Prime Minister ruled the country with immense authority for years. She is overthrown in an uprising. Accusations of crimes against humanity are leveled against her, and she is sentenced to death. She is being taken to the execution stage. On her way, she wonders—what is her crime? This reflection is echoed in the work of the English poet Robert Browning. His poem The Patriot conveys a message: a patriot who is celebrated one day may face downfall the next.

A simple Bengali translation of a portion of the poem reads:

"Soaked in rain, I run the path to the execution ground, my hands tied tightly behind me, I feel them being cut, I suppose blood is also flowing from my brow, whoever wills it throws stones at me, this is the fruit of my deeds in a year.

Such is my arrival and departure! Such is the result of my year’s work."

The resonance of this is also found in one of Nazrul’s songs: “Today’s king may beg tomorrow, no one stays equal forever.” History is full of examples of majestic rises and tragic falls, yet few seem to learn from it.

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 in Dhaka has sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death. She is not in the country; she is in New Delhi. The Indian government has given her safe refuge. She will not return to Dhaka to face the sentence. In audio and video messages, she has expressed her determination to return in the guise of a victor. She still considers herself the elected Prime Minister and believes she was ousted through a conspiracy.