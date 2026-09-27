Clouds, birds and a purer perception of life

We owe it to these little ones to help them continue with their lives, uncorrupted and untarnished by the twisted and devious ways of the world. No, we don't want them to be naive or duped by the evil elements of the world, but neither do we want them to be sucked into the vortex of a valueless society. As parents, guardians, teachers, as members of society as a whole, we must encourage such independent thinking. They can grow up to be pragmatic AND pure, not pragmatic OR pure. They can be innocent AND intelligent, not innocent OR intelligent. One does not need to be wily to be wise.

It is all about letting them think for themselves, guiding them through their lives -- not controlling their lives, but preparing them for the life ahead. Education is not about force-feeding, it's about helping them use their faculties, calculating, analysing and developing a healthy zest for life.

A constructive education will not only equip them to earn a living in the future, but will also help them to enjoy life, contribute to society, and build a world better than the one we are leaving behind.

Utopia? It doesn't have to be. Admittedly, seeing the growth of teen criminal gangs all around, corruption and moral decay, and wars around the world, such hopes do seem far-fetched and utopian. But we cannot give up.