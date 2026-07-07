The test I wish I had taken

I still dream about examinations.

In those dreams, I am running late. I cannot find my examination hall. Sometimes my pen suddenly runs out of ink halfway through writing. I wake up with a racing heart before remembering that I left university years ago.

I have never been a fan of examinations. I doubt anybody truly is. For most of us, exams meant memorising pages after pages of information, reproducing them on paper and forgetting them as soon as the results came out. We were rarely encouraged to think; we were trained to remember.

That is perhaps why the recently viral admission test question paper of Jadavpur University’s Bengali Department startled me. Not because the questions looked difficult.

Because they looked... different.

Instead of asking students to reproduce facts, the paper asked them to think, imagine and connect. Ever since I saw it, I have found myself answering those questions in my head.

The very first one asks: “The most powerful female character you have encountered in literature or cinema.”