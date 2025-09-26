Will the police always serve the ruling party's interests?

Bengalis and the Bengali language have always been part of a movement-loving nation. Due to the intensity of protests, the capital of British India was shifted from Kolkata to Delhi. The British then developed New Delhi, adjacent to the historic capitals of the Sultanate and Mughal periods. That marked the beginning of Bengal’s decline. What was once the most prosperous economic region gradually became one of scarcity.

Even after the partition of Bengal in 1947, the fervor for protest didn’t fade. We have journeyed from East Bengal and East Pakistan to become Bangladesh. However, we have never truly detached ourselves from West Bengal’s political culture. We know that when a political party splits there, a similar division often follows here. Many political theories and ideologies once flowed into Bangladesh under the influence of Western winds, often passing through West Bengal. Sometimes, we even reprinted their leaflets word for word, with only a few minor edits. That trend declined after the 1970s.

In our context, a movement typically means blocking roads, staging marches, causing vandalism, and engaging in clashes. The responsibility to maintain law and order falls on the police. Naturally, conflicts break out between the police and protesters—bricks and stones are thrown. The police, a force trained in suppression, retaliates. Protesters are dispersed. This has become a common, almost routine, scene.