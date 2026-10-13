Gaza and the elusive path to peace: Can the Middle East finally break the cycle of war?

This humanitarian catastrophe has simultaneously exposed the limitations of the existing peace architecture. Previous ceasefires, including those mediated by Egypt and Qatar, have generally been temporary and transactional, focusing on hostage releases, prisoner exchanges or humanitarian access rather than addressing the structural causes of conflict.

Egypt and Qatar have nevertheless remained indispensable interlocutors because they possess channels of communication with both Israel and Palestinian actors. The United States, meanwhile, remains the most influential external actor because of its strategic relationship with Israel and its capacity to exert diplomatic and economic leverage.

Is there a peace deal now?

As of 17 August 2026, there is an important diplomatic development, but it would be misleading to describe the situation as a fully implemented and permanent peace agreement.

The most significant initiative is US President Donald Trump's broader 20-point Gaza peace plan, which seeks a permanent cessation of hostilities, Hamas's disarmament, phased Israeli withdrawal, a new Palestinian technocratic administration, international security arrangements and large-scale reconstruction. In January 2026, the United States announced the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, intended to oversee governance, public services and reconstruction as part of Phase Two of the plan.