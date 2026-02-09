Expectations for a spontaneous and competitive election

The results of the past three elections during the Awami League's tenure did not leave much room for public curiosity. Even the outcome of the 2008 election could be predicted in advance. From this perspective, the upcoming election is set to be an exception. Various surveys provide some hints regarding the results. However, the perceptions among the general public and different parties regarding this election's outcome are 180 degrees apart. Considering this, we can hope for a spontaneous and competitive election on 12 February.

What will the election on 12 February be like, or what could the possible results be? Naturally, this topic is being discussed just a few days before the election. Another unique aspect of this election is that uncertainty remains among some people even at this late stage. It seems that some will hold onto their doubts until voting concludes at 4:30 PM on 12 February. However, it's also true that certain incidents are occurring or being attempted just before the election, which are sufficient to stoke such suspicions.

The main competitors in the election are the BNP (with some electoral ally parties) and Jamaat, leading an 11-party alliance—both sides are confident about winning or are projecting the notion to the public that they are going to win or form the government. Such claims are driven by both parties’ political stance and psychological strategy. However, how fair and neutral the election will be is brought forth as a condition supporting their claims.