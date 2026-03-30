'Yes Sir' culture and the politicisation of universities in Bangladesh

Within such a politicised institutional environment, both principled teachers and rationally minded students often find themselves suffocated. Academic processes—ranging from appointments and promotions to broader administrative decisions—are frequently influenced by entrenched interests. This concentration of influence can lead to overreach, leaving independent faculty members vulnerable to marginalisation, professional isolation, and even subtle forms of harassment. The consequence is not merely institutional imbalance but a gradual erosion of trust, where merit becomes secondary to alignment and intellectual honesty is quietly compromised.

Globally, universities are expected to nurture inquiry, debate, and ethical responsibility. In leading institutions, leadership is entrusted to individuals whose authority stems from scholarly excellence, intellectual reputation, and moral integrity rather than partisan alignment. When political considerations dominate appointments and academic life, universities cease to function as impartial sanctuaries of knowledge. The repercussions extend far beyond campus boundaries, shaping the intellectual climate of the nation and influencing its broader social and political trajectory.

Reclaiming the independence and integrity of Bangladesh’s universities requires more than rhetorical commitment; it demands structural and cultural reform. Leadership must be determined by merit, academic achievement, and ethical strength. Faculty members must be empowered to mentor, question, and guide without fear or favour. Campuses must once again become spaces where knowledge is pursued freely, debate is welcomed, and integrity prevails over convenience. As wisely observed, a nation advances in proportion to the education and intelligence cultivated among its people—an ideal that cannot be realised within institutions constrained by political subjugation.