Opinion
'Yes Sir' culture and the politicisation of universities in Bangladesh
“Yes Sir! Agree, Sir!”—these words, repeated in quiet corridors and formal offices, have come to symbolise more than administrative courtesy. They reflect a growing culture of compliance within the universities of Bangladesh, where allegiance increasingly overshadows inquiry, and obedience begins to replace intellectual independence. Institutions that should thrive on dissent, debate, and discovery now risk becoming spaces where silence is safer than truth.
Universities are meant to cultivate minds capable of shaping society, producing not merely experts but citizens equipped to think critically, challenge injustices, and contribute meaningfully to national progress. At the heart of this mission lie faculty members and administrative leadership, entrusted with upholding ethical standards, fostering open dialogue, producing high-quality research published by reputable presses, maintaining strong citation impact, engaging in international collaboration, introducing positive and productive changes, and safeguarding academic freedom. Not just assenting government decisions and policies but to challenge them with better ones. Yet, appointments to leadership and faculty positions increasingly reflect political favour rather than scholarly merit.
Such practices inevitably distort institutional priorities, stifling independent thought and undermining the very purpose of higher education. The impact is unmistakable. Faculty engagement in standing beside students or upholding academic principles has gradually diminished; only a few demonstrate the courage to champion fairness and rational discourse. When leadership aligns more closely with political authority than with intellectual responsibility, student voices are often ignored, subdued, or quietly discouraged. This tacit compliance sends a troubling message: that loyalty outweighs integrity, and expediency carries more value than truth. Over time, such an environment fosters a generation that prioritises obedience over thought, conformity over ethics and short-term gain over principled action.
Yet, recent moments of collective resistance have shown that the younger generation is not devoid of courage or conviction. Even so, within the routine rhythms of institutional life, entrenched patterns tend to reassert themselves, and meaningful resistance often requires time to gather strength and unity. A developing nation, however, cannot afford to be trapped in recurring cycles of silence and reaction. It demands stability grounded in rationality, justice, and a shared sense of responsibility across all segments of society. Universities, as the intellectual nucleus of the nation, carry a primary obligation in shaping this foundation. But when politicisation takes hold at the very top, the space for hope begins to narrow, leaving the nation’s future precariously uncertain.
Universities must now decide whether they will continue as arenas of subjugation and control, or reclaim their true identity as homes of knowledge, spaces of policy critique, and institutions committed to questioning and confronting every anomaly
Within such a politicised institutional environment, both principled teachers and rationally minded students often find themselves suffocated. Academic processes—ranging from appointments and promotions to broader administrative decisions—are frequently influenced by entrenched interests. This concentration of influence can lead to overreach, leaving independent faculty members vulnerable to marginalisation, professional isolation, and even subtle forms of harassment. The consequence is not merely institutional imbalance but a gradual erosion of trust, where merit becomes secondary to alignment and intellectual honesty is quietly compromised.
Globally, universities are expected to nurture inquiry, debate, and ethical responsibility. In leading institutions, leadership is entrusted to individuals whose authority stems from scholarly excellence, intellectual reputation, and moral integrity rather than partisan alignment. When political considerations dominate appointments and academic life, universities cease to function as impartial sanctuaries of knowledge. The repercussions extend far beyond campus boundaries, shaping the intellectual climate of the nation and influencing its broader social and political trajectory.
Reclaiming the independence and integrity of Bangladesh’s universities requires more than rhetorical commitment; it demands structural and cultural reform. Leadership must be determined by merit, academic achievement, and ethical strength. Faculty members must be empowered to mentor, question, and guide without fear or favour. Campuses must once again become spaces where knowledge is pursued freely, debate is welcomed, and integrity prevails over convenience. As wisely observed, a nation advances in proportion to the education and intelligence cultivated among its people—an ideal that cannot be realised within institutions constrained by political subjugation.
The path forward is clear, though not without challenge. Universities must restore environments where critical thinking triumphs over obedience, intellectual courage over conformity, and ethical responsibility over personal interest. The words “Yes, Sir! Agree, Sir!” need not remain symbols of passive compliance; they can instead serve as reminders of the urgent need to rebuild institutions grounded in scholarship, justice, and principled leadership.
Bangladesh’s universities already bear the heavy burden of deep-rooted politicisation. Across changing political contexts, efforts to extend influence over these institutions have remained persistent, shaping their internal dynamics in ways that are widely understood, though rarely confronted. In such an environment, genuine scholarship and independent voices struggle to find space, and the academic atmosphere grows increasingly constrained.
Universities must now decide whether they will continue as arenas of subjugation and control, or reclaim their true identity as homes of knowledge, spaces of policy critique, and institutions committed to questioning and confronting every anomaly. The choice is no longer abstract—it is immediate, consequential, and unavoidable. For if universities fail to defend truth, nurture courage, and uphold integrity, they risk producing not thinkers, but followers—and a nation led by followers can never truly lead itself.
* Md. Yeasir Arafat is an undergraduate student of the Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi. Email: [email protected]