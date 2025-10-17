The past and future of the July Charter

On 15 June 1215, King John of England signed a document that was essentially a treaty between the monarch and rebellious barons. This agreement limited the king’s powers and affirmed the rights of his subjects, marking the beginning of constitutional rule in England. The document became known in history as the Magna Carta, a Latin term meaning "Great Charter." It is considered a foundational document of English political liberty.

On 4 July 1776, the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted. Through it, thirteen British colonies declared themselves free and established a new nation — the United States of America. The document explained the reasons why the colonies were seeking independence.

Roughly a decade after America’s turning point, a wave of change swept across Europe. In France, the monarchy was overthrown, and the First Republic was established. The core declaration of the French Revolution was the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, published on 26 August 1789. This document affirmed the inalienable, natural, and universal rights of all people — such as liberty, equality, and fraternity — aimed at securing the freedom and rights of the French people. The ideals of the French Revolution had a transformative influence on democratic and human rights movements around the world. In fact, the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence served as inspiration for the French revolutionaries.