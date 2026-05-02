Opinion
How to build career in public relations
In today’s world, communication is power. Whether it is an individual, an institution, or even a nation, success often depends on how effectively ideas, values, and messages are communicated. This is exactly why Public Relations (PR) has become one of the most important and promising career paths of our time.
Simply put, public relations is the process of building and maintaining a positive relationship between an organisation and its target audience. It is not just about sharing information. It is about building trust, protecting reputation, and delivering the right message at the right time, especially during challenging situations.
A PR professional works much like a bridge. On one side, they connect with the media, stakeholders, and the public; on the other, they represent and protect the image of the organisation they serve. Writing press releases, organising events, managing social media, handling corporate communication, and even responding during crises are all part of the job. In many cases, PR professionals work behind the scenes, yet they play a powerful role in shaping major decisions and public perception.
How to start a career in PR
Starting a career in public relations is not necessarily difficult, but it does require awareness and preparation. University life is often the best time to begin building the right foundation. Getting involved in clubs, debating societies, cultural organisations, or event management teams can be incredibly helpful.
Students from Mass Communication, Journalism, Marketing, English, or Business backgrounds may have an advantage, but the truth is that PR welcomes people from diverse academic fields. What matters most is communication ability, confidence, and willingness to learn.
Internships are especially valuable at the beginning. Working as an intern in a corporate office, media house, NGO, or educational institution can provide practical exposure. Volunteer work and small responsibilities often become the stepping stones to larger opportunities.
What should you pay attention to?
In public relations, what you say and how you say it can make all the difference. A single wrong message can damage an organisation’s reputation. That is why accuracy, language, timing, and message clarity are critical.
A PR professional must also stay aware of public opinion, media trends, and digital conversations. In today’s digital age, even a simple social media post can quickly become major news. This makes monitoring public reactions and responding wisely an essential part of the profession.
Another key area is crisis management. Every organisation may face unexpected challenges, and PR professionals are often responsible for handling those moments carefully, calmly, and strategically.
What should you focus on to build yourself?
To succeed in PR, communication skills should be your top priority. Both speaking and writing matter equally. The ability to express ideas clearly, confidently, and persuasively is one of the strongest assets in this field.
Creativity and observation are equally important. Understanding what attracts people, what concerns them, and how they think can help shape stronger communication strategies. Knowledge of digital platforms, content creation, and basic social media management can also give you a major advantage.
Networking is another powerful element. In PR, relationships are often your greatest strength. Building trust, maintaining professional connections, and creating a strong personal brand can significantly expand career opportunities.
What are the job opportunities like?
The demand for PR professionals is growing faster than ever. Today, career opportunities exist in corporate companies, universities, NGOs, government institutions, media organisations, startups, and international agencies.
With the rise of digital communication, online branding, and reputation management, PR teams have become essential for organisations of all sizes. This means not only are job opportunities increasing, but career growth can also be rapid for skilled professionals.
From entry level communication roles to PR Manager, Corporate Affairs Specialist, or Director of Communications, the field offers multiple pathways for advancement.
A few more important factors
Ethics and credibility are at the heart of public relations. Trust is the strongest currency in this profession, so honesty and responsibility must always come first.
Time management is also crucial, as PR professionals often handle multiple tasks at once. Teamwork matters because successful PR is rarely a one-person effort. Adaptability is equally important, since communication trends and public expectations are constantly changing.
Final thoughts
Public relations is far more than just a job. It is a profession built on trust, strategy, and the art of meaningful connection.
For those who enjoy working with people, solving challenges, influencing perception, and shaping reputations, PR can be an exciting and rewarding career.
At its core, public relations is about building relationships that matter. Every conversation, every message, and every decision have the power to create opportunity, strengthen trust, and shape the future.
#Mohammad Omar Faraque is a director, Public Relations at the State University of Bangladesh