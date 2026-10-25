Sajek incident not the problem, but symptom of deeper problem

It is not appropriate to view the incidents happening over the past few days in Sajek, Rangamati as isolated events. Seeing them as isolated might make some believe it's a significant law and order problem affecting the burgeoning tourism industry in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Many might think deploying more law enforcement agencies is required to address this issue. However, understanding the underlying problem that these incidents are merely symptoms of a long-standing issue in the Chittagong Hill Tracts will be challenging without a proper diagnosis and treatment.

What is the core issue of the Chittagong Hill Tracts? Since the 1980s, several dialogues have occurred between the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) and the governments of the Jatiya Party, BNP, and Awami League. The Chittagong Hill Tracts issue has been identified in dialogues as a political problem. The people of different ethnic groups in this region demand self-governance, land ownership security, and constitutional recognition of their identities. They have enjoyed these rights since the Mughal, British, and Pakistani times. Even after the independence of Bangladesh, they have been pressing their demands. These demands could be politically fulfilled. For political fulfillment, the Chittagong Hill Tracts Agreement was signed between the government and the PCJSS on 2 December 1997, which is widely known as the Peace Accord both locally and internationally.