Arrogance of big countries and ego of small countries

The Middle East is filled with the smell of gunpowder. On one side are Israel and the United States, and on the other side is Iran. Judging by strength, it seems like an uneven battle. Who knows how long it will last?

A form of religious governance has been in place in Iran for 47 years. Many people do not favour it. Anger is growing among sections of the population against the rulers. Occasionally, this sentiment is reflected. Foreigners, especially the United States, take advantage of this situation to interfere. Visible reflections of this have been seen in Iran. The US wants to change the regime in Iran. This raises a question of morality. Is it acceptable for an external power to intervene by exploiting the internal situation of a country?

There are two opinions on this matter. One opinion holds that if a popular protest or rebellion is justifiable, then if an outside power steps in to help, the aggrieved people welcome it. On the other hand, those representing the prevailing system consider external interference undesirable. They call it aggression. There are many people on both sides of this argument.