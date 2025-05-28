Lack of understaning over mandate deepening uncertainty

In political reform, the focus has narrowed to just a few issues: balancing the powers of the prime minister, making parliament more effective, and pursuing parliamentary reform. However, the autocratic regime of the past decade and a half was built on four pillars: an excessively empowered Prime Minister; a constituency-based system of MP-dominated local governance ("MP rule"); the subjugation of local government under the central authority; and the collapse of the chain of command in the police and civil administration to serve autocratic ends. Reform discourse barely touches the latter three issues.

Special attention must be given to administrative reform. The recommendations made for reforming the police and civil service lack practical focus—despite the fact that it is at this operational level where citizens most directly interact with the state. This is also where the public has endured the most painful experiences of authoritarian rule. When a superintendent of police bypasses their superiors under instructions from the centre, or a primary school teacher is dragged out at dawn for participating in a protest, the need for reform at this level becomes urgent. If reform does not penetrate to these levels, then structural change will remain ineffective.

There is also a crisis around the reform implementation strategy. Though multiple commissions have submitted reports, there is still no clarity on which reforms the government intends to prioritise. Some progress could have been made through political dialogue and administrative action. But political polarisation and the inability to make timely decisions have turned reform into a mystical or unreachable process in the public eye.

Furthermore, "consensus" around reform has become an overused term, while the actual process of building that consensus has been made slow, bureaucratic, and incomplete. As a result, the reform agenda is losing credibility and public interest is steadily declining.