Will the interests of marginalised communities be protected in the manifesto?

The primary focus of sociological research is people and working for their welfare, while human society is considered its laboratory. A particularly interesting field of study is the slums located within the city or marginalised communities living on its outskirts. The Korail slum—along with other slums that have developed in the heart of our capital—is one such area that has become a major site of work for researchers and NGO workers. It would be difficult to find a researcher working on various sociological topics—especially public health—who has not had to visit Korail to collect data for their research. For researchers, residential areas of such marginalised groups located in the city centre are ideal research sites. Activities of local and foreign researchers, donor agencies, and NGOs are widespread in Korail.

Bangladesh was once called the “paradise of NGOs.” From that perspective, their presence in slums like Korail is only natural. Various activities and institutional involvement of the private sector surrounding such communities continue to work for improving their living conditions. In comparison, the presence of government institutions is relatively low—almost negligible. Added to this are recurring disasters such as fires, which create risks in their daily lives. Although the state does not prioritise improving their quality of life, private organisations, despite their efforts, cannot solve the broader infrastructural issues of areas like Korail. Given their limited resources and capacity, expecting them to do so may not be realistic.