Caught in the security trap

The events of recent weeks, following the United States and Israel’s attack on Iran on 28 February 2026, have exposed a harsh reality that Gulf Arab states have long tried to avoid: the American security umbrella—secured at enormous cost and sustained through decades of strategic alignment—offers protection only when it serves Washington’s interests, not necessarily when it is most needed.

The March 2026 escalation between the United States, Israel and Iran has transformed the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states from protected allies into unwilling battlefields, exposing the fundamental contradiction at the heart of their security architecture.

For decades, the GCC states anchored their defence strategy in a simple bargain: host American bases, purchase American weapons, make US dollar the global currency and receive American protection in return. Qatar spent more than USD 8 billion to expand Al Udeid Air Base, home to US Central Command's forward headquarters and 10,000 American personnel. Bahrain hosts the US Fifth Fleet. Kuwait, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia accommodate thousands of American troops across multiple facilities. The assumption was ironclad: US presence would guarantee security. That assumption has now been shattered.

When Israel launched its strike on Doha on 9 September 2025, targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, the formidable US defence apparatus at Al Udeid remained conspicuously silent. Israeli aircraft flew unopposed over Jordan and Saudi/Iraqi air space, entered Qatari airspace, bombed their targets, and retreated safely.