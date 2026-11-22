AKM Zakaria's column
Is violence the path back to politics?
The activities-banned Awami League wants to return to politics. It is not unusual for a political party to have such an aspiration. However, the party whose activities were banned due to their prolonged authoritarian rule, destruction of state institutions and the electoral system, practices of abduction and murder to suppress opposition politics and opinions, and the fresh memory of indiscriminate killings during the 24th uprising, should not find it surprising if certain conditions are attached to their return to politics.
The foremost condition is to ensure the trial of these misdeeds and crimes against humanity and to penalise the guilty individuals. Subsequently, the people will want to see if the party responsible for these incidents is remorseful, and whether they will apologise or express regret. The return of the Awami League to politics is intertwined with these issues. The ousting of Awami League was not just the fall of a government; it was a collective rejection by the people against a repressive and authoritarian political system.
In Bangladesh's politics, there is no precedent for apologising for mistakes or wrongdoings. Therefore, it is certain that the Awami League too will not tread this path. For crimes against humanity committed in 1971, Jamaat-e-Islami has never formally apologised. However, Jamaat had to wait a long time to return to politics and had to pay a heavy price for it. Most importantly, the party still has to carry the burden of that stigma.
It has not even been two and a half years since the 24th uprising, and already the Awami League, which was toppled by that uprising and sought refuge in India, is wanting to return to politics through the issue of Sheikh Hasina's return to the country. And for this, the strategy that the party has chosen is violence. In politics, one must demonstrate their strength and capability, and the Awami League has chosen violence as their means of demonstrating their political power. It is clear why the Awami League is resorting to violence, but the question is, what will be the consequence?
Taking lives and destroying property can create a violent situation in any country, and from that perspective, the Awami League has been somewhat successful in creating such an environment in Bangladesh. In Pirojpur, a transport worker died in a bus fire. In Faridpur's Bhanga, a leader of the Krishak Dal was killed by supporters of the Awami League.
In Narail, two BNP leaders were killed by attacks on their rally. In Gopalganj district, they are able to do whatever they please. Houses of Members of Parliament and BNP leaders, police stations, and hospitals have been set on fire. By cutting down trees and blocking roads, Gopalganj has been nearly isolated from the rest of the country.
Besides, in various parts of the country, they are setting fire to vehicles and structures, including those of law enforcement, and are detonating bombs. Intelligence agencies speculate that the level of violence, including attacks on government installations, may increase in the future. Given this reality, another important question arises: how will the government handle this situation?
Based on the current stance of the government or the statements by government party members, it seems like the government is adopting a strategy of taking time. At least in Gopalganj, they do not want to take any strict measures to control the situation. Although the Prime Minister spoke quite harshly in Parliament last Wednesday, stating, "Awami League terrorist groups, we wish to crush them." The following Thursday, in a speech in Lalmonirhat, the Prime Minister mentioned responding to arsonists, saying, "Enough is enough, no more."
To take action against violent groups, force has to be used, which in most cases leads to reciprocal violence. Awami League probably wants exactly that. Their violence has already resulted in four deaths, while law enforcement has not yet used lethal weapons.
During the 24th uprising, the brutality shown by the Awami League government using police, law enforcement, and party cadres is still vivid in people's memories. People do not want to see law enforcement in that role again. The restraint that the BNP has shown to date could be driven by such considerations. Whatever the reasoning, the government's position can be considered realistic.
However, the attacks on properties or abandoned places of former ministers and leaders of the Awami League in various places as a reaction to the incidents in Gopalganj or the Awami League's violence are unacceptable and dangerous. Unacceptable, because such incidents will be seen as reciprocal violence and will legitimise the strategy of violence employed by the Awami League.
Dangerous, because the occurrence of such events under the government's protection or support would mean that the government is taking the risk of spreading violence to other parts of the country beyond certain areas. The government must prevent these incidents because, regardless of which side instigates violence, it creates the grounds for greater violence.
We saw that in response to the murders of two BNP leaders in Narail, around 20 to 30 houses of Awami League leaders and activists were attacked and set on fire. Such retaliatory or vengeful attacks by the ruling party leaders and activists will only help to spread the violent situation further. There is a distinction between the planned violence or sabotage by a activities-banned political party and the retaliatory violence under government support—and the public reaction to each is different.
People expect the state to contain and get rid of violence, not counter-violence by party members. The government must control such criminal and unethical acts with a firm hand. If the government wishes to rein in the current violence, ensuring that it does not spread outside specific regions would be a wise move.
As I mentioned earlier, the Awami League has managed to create a violent atmosphere. They will certainly want to increase its scale. Since the 24th uprising has brought the acceptability and political strength of the Awami League into question, the party is trying to compensate for its shortcomings with violence. Now, returning to the initial question: what will be the outcome of the Awami League's strategy of violence and sabotage? Will it pave the way for the Awami League's return to politics, or will it make it more difficult?
A much-discussed observation concerning political violence is that "violence can destroy power but cannot create it" (Hannah Arendt, German-born American political theorist). Her view is that power and violence are at opposite poles. Considering this perspective, the risk of losing more through violence outweighs the potential for the Awami League to regain political power or return to politics.
It seems that the Awami League has given up the idea of acquiring political power. They are focusing more on taking revenge than returning to politics. They wish to create a situation that compels the government to take harsh repressive actions and, through the creation of a collective violent scenario, plunge the country into a deep political crisis. Avoiding this trap by the Awami League is now the biggest challenge for the BNP.
*The opinion expressed here is the author's own.
#AKM Zakaria is Deputy Editor at Prothom Alo
akmzakaria@gmail. com
#This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam