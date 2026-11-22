The activities-banned Awami League wants to return to politics. It is not unusual for a political party to have such an aspiration. However, the party whose activities were banned due to their prolonged authoritarian rule, destruction of state institutions and the electoral system, practices of abduction and murder to suppress opposition politics and opinions, and the fresh memory of indiscriminate killings during the 24th uprising, should not find it surprising if certain conditions are attached to their return to politics.

The foremost condition is to ensure the trial of these misdeeds and crimes against humanity and to penalise the guilty individuals. Subsequently, the people will want to see if the party responsible for these incidents is remorseful, and whether they will apologise or express regret. The return of the Awami League to politics is intertwined with these issues. The ousting of Awami League was not just the fall of a government; it was a collective rejection by the people against a repressive and authoritarian political system.

In Bangladesh's politics, there is no precedent for apologising for mistakes or wrongdoings. Therefore, it is certain that the Awami League too will not tread this path. For crimes against humanity committed in 1971, Jamaat-e-Islami has never formally apologised. However, Jamaat had to wait a long time to return to politics and had to pay a heavy price for it. Most importantly, the party still has to carry the burden of that stigma.