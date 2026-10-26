How 'Maulana Diesel' became a last hope of Imran Khan

I was new to journalism in 1988 when I received a tip that Khan had been offered a ministry. When I contacted him to confirm it, he asked, "What do you think I should do?" I replied instantly: "Refuse." He said, "Fine, I will refuse, but don't make my refusal a news story, or it will create great difficulty for me." I could not sit on the story for long, and one day I published it. Khan was furious with me. Yet had he joined the government in 1988, he could not have led Pakistan to its Cricket World Cup victory in 1992.

Around the same time, I interviewed a German scholar on the Silk Letter Movement (Tehreek-e-Resheemi Rumal). He told me that during the First World War, Deobandi scholars of the subcontinent, with the help of Afghanistan, Turkey and Germany, had devised the "Berlin Plan" to resist British rule. The Silk Letter Movement was part of that plan, and had it succeeded, India might have won its freedom in 1916. Maulana Fazlur Rehman read the interview and praised it warmly when we met in Lahore.

He then sent me, through an associate, Maulana Syed Muhammad Miyan''s four-volume work Ulama-e-Hind Ka Shandar Mazi (The Glorious Past of the Ulema of India) so that I could learn more. That was the beginning of my respectful association with the Maulana.