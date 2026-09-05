Billions of taka worth of gas lie unused for want of a Tk 6 billion pipeline!

The Iran war has once again laid bare Bangladesh’s energy insecurity. A recent World Bank report says that if the crisis in the Middle East is prolonged, Bangladesh could face the risk of losing around 600,000 jobs. Urea fertiliser prices could double. If disruptions in the supply of various agricultural inputs occur, small farmers could face a major blow both to their food security and their incomes. The most worrying finding is that if rice prices rise by 10 per cent because of a fertiliser shortage, another 1.4 million people could be pushed into poverty.

Only 40 to 42 per cent of Bangladesh’s total gas demand is met from domestic sources. The rest has to be supplied through imported LNG. Of the imported LNG, 55 to 60 per cent comes from the Middle East. The war is not only disrupting fuel transportation through the Strait of Hormuz; energy infrastructure in countries such as Qatar, from which Bangladesh imports LNG under long-term contracts, has also been damaged. As a result, five of Petrobangla’s six LNG supply contracts have been declared under “force majeure.” Bangladesh has been forced to purchase LNG from the spot market at more than twice the usual price.

Bangladesh has become trapped in a vicious cycle of crisis centered on energy shortages: unless a reliable energy supply can be ensured, the economy will remain stagnant, while investment and employment will not grow. The crisis in the energy sector did not emerge overnight, and its solution cannot be confined to addressing the present crisis alone. Otherwise, with any new global crisis, whether caused by war, a pandemic, or something else, the country could once again find itself back at square one.