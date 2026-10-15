Dhaka University niqab controversy and a teacher's suspension: Whose classroom is it, then?

How long does it take to remove a teacher from a class? The English Department of Dhaka University recently answered this. Less than a night.

She has been teaching for almost 34 years. One Tuesday, she had a few minutes of conversation with a student in a Master's class. By Thursday, she learned that all her courses had been divided among others. None of them asked her what really happened that day.

A conversation took place for a few minutes in a class. Why an opinion column in a national daily? The question might arise. The answer is, the issue is no longer confined to that class. It now involves a decision by the country's oldest university. What Dhaka University does, others take as a precedent. And the incident is not isolated.

A few months ago, a similar dispute at a private university led to the dismissal of two teachers. And the question isn't just about one teacher. Every day, hundreds of thousands of students and thousands of teachers enter classrooms across the country. It could happen to anyone tomorrow. Most importantly, the inclusive society of diverse opinions we dreamed of after the 2024 uprising is being tested in this classroom.

This writing is not a defence of anyone. The question lies elsewhere. Is this debate about the niqab? Or is it about who owns the classroom? In my opinion, it's the latter.