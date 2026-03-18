7 issues to be considered in river and canal dredging

In our country, the government institutions responsible for river dredging are: BIWTA (Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority), BWDB (Water Development Board), BADC (Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation), BMDA (Barind Multipurpose Development Authority), LGED (Local Government Engineering Department), and the Department of Fisheries.

BIWTA does not have field-level offices. As a result, when it carries out river dredging, proper supervision is lacking. In many cases, BIWTA takes assistance from the Water Development Board. BIWTA is mainly supposed to dredge rivers that have or will have navigational routes. However, by exerting influence, it also dredges rivers that have no connection to navigation. In Dinajpur, BIWTA dredged the Punarbhaba River. In this dredging project, embankments were built inside the river itself.

In Rangpur, the Ghaghat River was dredged by the Water Development Board four to five years ago, and now there is hardly any need for further dredging. Navigation will not be possible on this river. Yet, BIWTA has taken up a new project worth nearly 10 billion taka to dredge it again.