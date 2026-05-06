How positive has the journey of democracy been?

In the new political reality of Bangladesh, the first session of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) was, in a sense, a combined reflection of expectations, possibilities, and uncertainties. This session was an important opportunity to gain initial guidance on the new phase of democratic progress commencing with the 2026 elections. However, despite lively discussions, it is difficult to call the session entirely satisfactory as fundamental questions about reform remained unspoken.

In discussions about democracy, an important distinction is often overlooked—transformation and consolidation. A state may begin its journey towards democracy, but if it fails to institutionally strengthen or stabilise that democracy, the journey does not become sustainable.

Bangladesh’s political history bears witness to this reality. Even after returning to democracy in 1991, it did not take an institutional form; instead, over time, the country has experienced a tilt towards authoritarian rule. In that context, the period post-2026 was being viewed as an opportunity to institutionally shape democracy anew. However, the first session of Parliament could not provide an effective outline to fulfill those expectations.