Effective police needed right now to make the election a success

A special interview with IGP Baharul Alam was published in Prothom Alo on 20 October 2025. The day before, I saw him on television saying, “Let the police administration function free from government or administrative influence.” The interview, however, did not seem particularly distinctive. During this critical time in the country, the police chief—an officer of remarkable skill and a distinguished career—appears not to have fulfilled the expectations placed on him when he was entrusted with such responsibility.

No, I am not blaming him. Nor am I questioning his competence. But perhaps the expectation was that he would be able to reorganise the post-uprising police force—whether that expectation was realistic or not. After such a major mass uprising, when the entire police and administrative structure had collapsed, he was expected to rebuild it—reshaping the force to meet the demands of the present and guide it in the transition from fascism to democracy. Unfortunately, he could not accomplish that.

I admit, this is not an easy task. I also admit that it is primarily the government’s responsibility. And yes, unless the government takes special initiative, no IGP or officer can achieve this alone. But the existing administration and government are not opposed to this idea I have mentioned. They may lack the experience to do it themselves—but IGP Baharul Alam and other senior officers surely have that experience.