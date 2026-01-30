War of words over the election

The countdown to the election has begun. Only 12 days are left. The head of the government is saying that this election will be the best election ever. We will be proud of it. The election will be held in a festive atmosphere. Yet, people are not at ease.

Whenever elections come around, people become anxious. Rallies, processions on the roads, long parades with motorbikes and cars, and loudspeakers blaring. Threats like "I will gouge your eyes out, I will kill you" can be heard. This doesn't seem to echo the spirit of a positive political change for which there was a mass uprising in 2024. It seems this uprising was only for changing the government, not for changing society.

Otherwise, how could politicians' language remain the same and unchanged, like before?

There are disturbances happening in various places. Arguments among rival party supporters are leading to fights. No one is sparing any effort to incite trouble.

The most disappointing aspect is that some people are beginning to think, "Things were better before." The number of such people is growing day by day. This trend cannot be stopped even by cursing the fallen government. Just as the previous government looked for conspiracies in everything, even during the interim government's rule, some are sniffing out conspiracies.