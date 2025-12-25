Why Tarique Rahman’s return is important

Ahead of Cambodia’s 2013 general election, two political parties—the Human Rights Party and the Sam Rainsy Party (later renamed the Candlelight Party)—merged in 2012 to form the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP). In the 2013 election, the CNRP mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge to the ruling Cambodian People’s Party led by authoritarian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Of the 123 seats in parliament, the ruling party won 68, while the CNRP secured 55.

Following this outcome, the CNRP came under intense attack from Hun Sen. The party’s leader, Kem Sokha, was arrested on fabricated charges of treason, and the CNRP was later banned by a High Court verdict. After the party’s dissolution, Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party won every single parliamentary seat in the subsequent 2018 election. In the 2023 election, five seats were ‘allocated’ to a small party. This Cambodian backdrop comes to mind in the context of Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina, Tarique Rahman’s return to Bangladesh has, quite understandably, assumed great significance. His recent Facebook post explaining why he did not return home during his mother Begum Khaleda Zia’s critical illness answered some questions but also raised new ones. However, the announcement of his specific return date on the day Osman Hadi was shot dispelled any lingering doubts about the election process that may have arisen from that incident.