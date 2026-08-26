4 murders in Rangpur: How unjustified the questions raised about information provided by police?

“Brother, is this incident related to yaba? Brother, why did you kill the little kid? Was this shirt yours? Brother, why did you disconnect the electricity line? Brother, who were involved?”

Last Sunday night, Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das, arrested in the sensational case of four murders in Rangpur, were sent to jail after their statement in the Rangpur Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court. During their transfer from the court building to the prison van, some people were heard asking these questions. Neither of the accused answered.

Late Thursday night, retired teacher of Rangpur Zilla School Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Preetilata Chakraborty, their postgraduate daughter Agami Chakraborty, and sixth-grade student Priyam Chakraborty were murdered in their own house at Machuapara in Rangpur city. The bodies were recovered on Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mohammad Abdul Mabud shared information obtained from the arrested individuals regarding the motive of the murders in a press conference. The Commissioner said Siddhartha and Mugdha went to the rooftop of Ganapati's house to consume yaba again after taking it at their friend Shimanta's house. When Ganapati obstructed them, the two strangled him with the cloth he had on his shoulder. They then killed his wife when she came. In this manner, they also suffocated their children, Agami and Priyam Chakraborty.