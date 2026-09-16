Bangladesh's health budget just doubled, what happens next?

Japan went further, moving between December 2025 and April 2026 on amendments to its personal data protection law that carve out narrow, specific exceptions for health data used in public research, a push toward near-universal electronic medical records by the end of 2030, and a reimbursement schedule that ties payment incentives directly to compliance with its AI Business Operator Guidelines (International Bar Association, May 2026). Neither country simply announced that AI should be part of healthcare. Both rewrote the legal plumbing underneath it, the consent rules, the device approval pathway, and the payment system, all at roughly the same time.

Bangladesh, it turns out, is closer to that path than I gave it credit for in an earlier piece. Beyond the National Health Compact signed in Tokyo in December 2025, which named AI-enabled tools as a goal under one of its six pillars (National Health Compact, Bangladesh, 2025), a draft National AI Policy 2026-2030 released in early 2026 goes considerably further. It sorts AI systems into prohibited, high-risk, limited-risk, and low-risk tiers, with healthcare explicitly named as a high-risk use requiring a formal Algorithmic Impact Assessment and human oversight before deployment, and it proposes an AI Innovation Fund of roughly Tk 200 crore to 250 crore (Tk 2 million to 2.5 million) through 2030 (The Daily Star, January 2026).

One legal analysis published shortly after the draft's release welcomed the ambition but warned the policy still needs clearer enforcement teeth, since "policies without teeth don't deter bad actors" (Ferdows Hossen, published shortly after the January 2026 draft). That is a fair worry. A risk tier on paper only matters once someone is actually funded and empowered to check whether a hospital's new triage tool was tested on Bangladeshi patients before it started making recommendations about them.

What the Nordic countries get right, and what they don't

It would be tempting to hold up Denmark, Norway, and Sweden as the finish line.

I don't think that's quite right. Denmark''s 2024 healthcare reform, now moving into full effect on 1 January 2027, restructures the entire system around 17 new local health councils, with operating funding rising to DKK 6.4 billion annually by 2030 and a further DKK 27.5 billion for infrastructure and digital solutions (AmCham Denmark, 2024; European Observatory on Health Systems, 2025). The explicit goal is to move decisions about hospitals, primary care, and psychiatric services as close to citizens as possible.cations.