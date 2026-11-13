From Kalabogi to COP31: The case for developed-nation responsibility

The science is not complicated. Countries like the United States and the wealthy nations of Europe grew rich by burning fossil fuels. They filled the atmosphere with greenhouse gases over centuries. Bangladesh, a country of over 170 million people, contributes less than 0.5 percent of global emissions. Yet it sits on the frontlines of sea-level rise, salinity intrusion and increasingly violent cyclones. The people of Kalabogi are not responsible for the crisis swallowing their village. They are victims of a problem created elsewhere.

When a farmer in Khulna loses his land to erosion, he is paying for the industrial revolutions of Manchester and Pittsburgh. When a mother in Dacope struggles to find safe drinking water because of salinity intrusion, she is bearing the cost of decades of emissions from factories and automobiles in countries she will never visit. This is not a matter of generosity. It is a matter of historical accountability.

The United States, which has again declined to attend the negotiations, cannot ignore its role as the world's largest historical emitter. China and other emerging economies have responsibilities too, but their obligations differ in scale and timing. They are still developing. They have a right to grow. But the first debt is owed by those who became rich first.

At COP31, delegates from developing nations are again urging wealthy countries to honour their financial commitments. Bangladesh's environment minister has made clear that poorer countries are paying the heaviest price for emissions largely generated by rich nations. The demand is not charity. It is justice. Developed countries promised to mobilise $300 billion a year by 2035 to help vulnerable nations adapt. But promises made at climate summits have a way of evaporating when the cameras leave.

Climate finance that flows into government ministries and large infrastructure projects may never reach a family in Kalabogi whose embankment has crumbled. Adaptation projects designed in capital cities may not reflect the reality of a village that must relocate every monsoon. The gap between pledge and delivery is not an accident of bureaucracy; it is a consequence of a system that treats climate finance as discretionary aid rather than an enforceable obligation.