Referendum unnecessary, but even if it happens...

The term of the Consensus Commission will end on 15 October. From statements made by commission officials, it is clear that they do not wish to extend its tenure. They want to complete the work on the July Charter before that deadline. A meeting between the commission and political parties was scheduled for Tuesday, where it is being said that everything will be finalised.

In the meantime, all political parties have agreed on holding a referendum regarding the July Charter. However, questions remain unresolved about the referendum process—such as when it will be held, whether it will take place on the same day as the national election or before, and more importantly, the constitutional and legal basis for organising such a referendum has been called into question. While the parties agree on holding it, there is still debate about whether a referendum is necessary at all.

On many issues proposed in the July Charter, consensus has been reached, while on others, there are still differences among the political parties. The commission is therefore considering dividing the proposed constitutional amendments into two separate categories for the referendum. But how realistic is this approach?

According to sources within the Consensus Commission, there are nine issues on which political parties have submitted notes of dissent. If all of these issues are grouped into one part of the referendum, how will the public express their views accurately? A voter might agree with some points and disagree with others. What would happen in such cases?