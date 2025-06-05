Imprisonment without evidence must stop

The celebrity actor Shomi Kaiser, now businesswoman, has been imprisoned for 6 months; The journalist couple Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed for 8 months; the member of parliament Asaduzzaman Noor for 7 months; the writer and former leader of the Nirmul Committee Shariah Kabir for 8 months; and the senior editors Mozammel Babu and Shaymal Dutta for 7 months.

These seven have been imprisoned for long periods of time in relation to serious crimes concerning the killings and injuries that took place between 16 July to 5 August - an eruption of state-directed bloodshed that left hundreds dead. Recently, former Narayanganj mayor Selina Hayat Ivy and singer-turned-MP Momtaz have also been arrested and remanded in prison for similar allegations.

Their detentions share many commonalities.

They were all arrested for involvement in murder or attempted murder in relation to a particular shooting without evidence linking them to the particular crimes alleged against them.

Their detentions are based on being named in First Information Reports (FIRs), filed either by those injured or by relatives of those killed during that period, which offer no supporting proof that they were present at the scene or financing or instigating the shooting as alleged in the FIRs.