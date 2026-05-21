Opinion
Beyond chatbot: Why 2026 is the year of 'Agentic' AI
Walk into any university library or coffee shop right now, and you will see the same thing: students with split screens, typing furiously while a chatbot helps them debug code, summarise a dense 50-page reading, or structure an essay outline. For the past few years, this has been our relationship with Artificial Intelligence. It was a highly advanced, ultra-obedient digital assistant. You give a prompt; it gives an answer.
But if you have been paying attention to the tech landscape over the last few weeks, you might have noticed a massive vibe shift. We are quietly moving away from the era of the chatbot and entering something entirely different: the era of Agentic AI.
As students standing on the precipice of the workforce, this is the trend we actually need to talk about. It is no longer just about text generation; it is about autonomous execution.
From assistants to operators
To understand why this is a big deal, we have to look at how the latest models—like OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 or Anthropic’s "Mythos" framework—are being deployed.
Until recently, AI lacked a sense of continuity. If you wanted it to research a topic, write a report, create a spreadsheet, and send an email, you had to manually guide it through every single step. You were the manager, and the AI was an intern taking literal, isolated instructions.
"Agentic AI" changes the dynamic entirely. Instead of giving the system a specific prompt, you give it a goal.
The shift: Instead of asking an AI, "Write a Python script to scrape this website," you can now tell an Agentic system, "Look at our club's budget spreadsheet, find where we are overspending on event catering, research three cheaper local alternatives, and draft a polite email to the executive team proposing the switch."
The AI agent then hooks into various APIs, browses the web, modifies files, and executes the multi-step workflow entirely on its own. It doesn’t just answer questions anymore; it takes initiative. Tech analysts are already predicting that by the end of this year, multi-agent systems will be running uninterrupted, eight-hour workstreams with zero human intervention.
The open-source democratisation
What makes this momentum feel so explosive right now is that it isn’t just locked behind the trillion-dollar walls of Silicon Valley. Ever since the "DeepSeek moment" earlier last year proved that world-class models could be built efficiently without astronomical budgets, open-source AI has gone completely viral.
For university students and independent developers, this is incredibly empowering. We are seeing a massive surge of highly optimised, smaller models that can run directly on a laptop or smartphone (Edge AI) without needing constant internet access. The barrier to entry to build an autonomous agent has completely melted away. You don’t need a massive tech budget anymore; you just need a good idea and a weekend to experiment.
The reality check: Security and accountability
Of course, this sudden leap into autonomy is causing a bit of a panic at the institutional level. Over the past month, the US government and various regulatory bodies have stepped in, demanding mandatory pre-release security testing frameworks for these frontier models.
It makes sense. When an AI can autonomously scan code, navigate financial networks, and make decisions, it stops being a typing tool and becomes a piece of critical infrastructure. Anthropic’s recent models, for example, have reportedly been uncovering decades-old bugs and vulnerabilities in legacy banking systems that human auditors missed for years.
If an autonomous agent makes a catastrophic error, or compromises sensitive data while trying to optimise a workflow, who is to blame? The developer? The user? The company that hosted the model? These are the ethical and legal questions our generation will have to solve.
What this means for our future
There is a running joke among my peers that we are studying for degrees in jobs that might look completely unrecognisable by the time we graduate. And honestly, it is a valid fear. If AI can independently manage workflows, write code, and analyse data, the entry-level corporate landscape is going to shift dramatically.
But looking at this trend closely, it doesn't mean human skills are becoming obsolete—it means they are being recalibrated. The focus is shifting away from routine execution and moving toward strategy, critical thinking, and orchestration.
We don't just need to learn how to do the work anymore; we need to learn how to guide the systems that do the work. The future is not about competing against AI agents; it is about learning how to manage them.
Nowshed Alam is a Computer Science and Engineering student at the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) in Dhaka. He can be reached at [email protected].