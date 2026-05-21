Beyond chatbot: Why 2026 is the year of 'Agentic' AI

Walk into any university library or coffee shop right now, and you will see the same thing: students with split screens, typing furiously while a chatbot helps them debug code, summarise a dense 50-page reading, or structure an essay outline. For the past few years, this has been our relationship with Artificial Intelligence. It was a highly advanced, ultra-obedient digital assistant. You give a prompt; it gives an answer.

But if you have been paying attention to the tech landscape over the last few weeks, you might have noticed a massive vibe shift. We are quietly moving away from the era of the chatbot and entering something entirely different: the era of Agentic AI.

As students standing on the precipice of the workforce, this is the trend we actually need to talk about. It is no longer just about text generation; it is about autonomous execution.