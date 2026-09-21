Shrinking opportunities to stay in Australia: What should Bangladeshis do now?

2. Closing loopholes for switching visas: Until now, many people who could not return home after completing their studies or meet the requirements for permanent residency (PR) would enroll in relatively lower-level, low-quality vocational or diploma courses to extend their visas. This practice of “visa hopping” is now being completely closed off.

Under the new rules, students will have to progress only to higher-level qualifications—for example, someone who completes a bachelor’s degree can move on to a master’s degree, but they will no longer be able to repeatedly drop down to lower-level diploma courses simply to maintain their visa status.

3. Closing the pathway to settlement through visitor visas: A mandatory “No Further Stay” condition is being added to tourist or visitor visas. As a result, the opportunity to come to Australia on a visitor visa and then apply onshore for a student or other visa will effectively come to an end.

4. Deportation of unlawful migrants: The government has announced the recruitment of 100 new officers for the Border Force and the use of an old quarantine facility in Melbourne to identify and rapidly remove approximately 77,000 people who remain in Australia after their valid visas have expired.

5. Changing priorities for skilled migration: To address Australia’s severe housing shortage, the government has decided to award construction-related technical skills the same number of points as higher university degrees. Priority will also be given to sectors facing shortages, such as healthcare, teaching, and agricultural labour.